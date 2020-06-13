Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed some of the drugs used in managing COVID-19 patients in Nigeria.





The drugs include “chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations, including antiretroviral drugs.”





Ehanire spoke about the COVID-19 treatment regimen while addressing the media on Friday.





He said “To see what medicines may work, we have tried chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations including antiretroviral drugs,” he said.

The Minister also gave updates on indigenous herbs developed for trial and the Madagascar vaccine that was recently sent to Nigeria.





“The indigenous herbs that have been developed for the trial have not yielded any result.





“We are currently reviewing all the options that are possibilities for being remedies, recently we received samples from Madagascar which we are testing,” Ehanire added.





