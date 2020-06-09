The federal government has said it is working to bring the timetables for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations closer.





Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated this on Monday, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for COVID-19.





“It requires six weeks to complete the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.





“We are working to bring the timetable closer.





“I have just finished a meeting with the representatives of WAEC and NABTEB and I understand how that worries our parents at the moment and how anxious our children are to know what next,” Nwajiuba said.





In April this year, the Nigerian government suspended both WAEC and NECO examinations indefinitely, in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus.





