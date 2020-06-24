The Federal Government, on Tuesday, submitted proposed guidelines for the reopening of schools in the country to the National Assembly.





The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made the presentation during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education.





Nwajiuba explained the ministry’s plans for students to resume to the lawmakers.





Schools were closed down in March, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“In the document provided, we have suggested how we can move our education sector forward during this pandemic.





“We don’t want to make it known at this time so that some people will not take our proposed guidelines for school reopening.





“The documents were presented to you so that you can criticise and make inputs as major stakeholders,” Nwajiuba said.





