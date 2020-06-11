





FAAN Managing Director, Hamisu Yadudu, who attended the virtual meeting with management staff, said in a statement that the aim of the meeting was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations.He explained that it was worth learning from the team of experts at the Munich International Airport which has successfully reopened for domestic and international flights.“While FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for gradual airports’ reopening and post COVID-19 operations, it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence,” Yadudu said at the meeting on Wednesday.MIA team lead, Herbert Keffel, who was in attendance with his colleagues; Georgios Elkolids and Julian Duerdoth, highlighted the steps and considerations which the airport adopted for reopening.The Federal Government had shut the country’s airports and airspace in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.But the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 earlier this month said the aviation sector should prepare for a gradual resumption of domestic flights, effective June 21.In preparation for the restart, the NCAA ordered the reopening of five airports in the country including the Lagos and Abuja airports.