The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged citizens to call their state hotlines for advice if they experience certain symptoms.





They include loss of taste/smell, body pain, headache, diarrhea, catarrh, etc.





The agency said this in a tweet on its verified Twitter page.





It read: “If you have COUGH or FEVER and 1 of these symptoms

loss of taste/smell





Difficulty breathing





Diarrhea





Cattarh





Fatigue





Shivering





Body pain





Headache





Sore throat





“Please call your state hotline for advice.”





The hotlines can be found on NCDC’s website and social media pages.





NCDC announced 627 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday night.





It brings the tally in the country to 15,181.





