The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged citizens to call their state hotlines for advice if they experience certain symptoms.
They include loss of taste/smell, body pain, headache, diarrhea, catarrh, etc.
The agency said this in a tweet on its verified Twitter page.
It read: “If you have COUGH or FEVER and 1 of these symptoms
loss of taste/smell
Difficulty breathing
Diarrhea
Cattarh
Fatigue
Shivering
Body pain
Headache
Sore throat
“Please call your state hotline for advice.”
The hotlines can be found on NCDC’s website and social media pages.
NCDC announced 627 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday night.
It brings the tally in the country to 15,181.
