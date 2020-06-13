 COVID-19: NCDC alerts Nigerians over 11 symptoms | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
COVID-19: NCDC alerts Nigerians over 11 symptoms

Saturday, June 13, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged citizens to call their state hotlines for advice if they experience certain symptoms.

They include loss of taste/smell, body pain, headache, diarrhea, catarrh, etc.

The agency said this in a tweet on its verified Twitter page.

It read: “If you have COUGH or FEVER and 1 of these symptoms

loss of taste/smell

Difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Cattarh

Fatigue

Shivering

Body pain

Headache

Sore throat

“Please call your state hotline for advice.”

The hotlines can be found on NCDC’s website and social media pages.

NCDC announced 627 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday night.

It brings the tally in the country to 15,181.




