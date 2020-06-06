The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has told its members that the church services will still be transmitted live on selected broadcast stations as the church is yet to resume physical meetings.





The Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, who disclosed this, said adequate notice would be given before the resumption of physical services.





According to him, the decision was taken because of the ongoing provision of adequate measures and installation of facilities to ensure successful reopening.





Olemoh said the ministry’s General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, considered safety concerns of re-opening the church for physical services, hence the reason for the decision.





He said, “The General Overseer, Dr Odukoya considered the safety implication of reopening the service in view of its crowded services, prayer and deliverance nature; vibrancy and the peculiarity of her worship modes.”









