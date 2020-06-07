





Pastor Adeboye, who stated this in his sermon on Sunday during the June edition of the thanksgiving service of RCCG, commended the efforts of the government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.The popular cleric, who said the lockdown would be over sooner or later, prayed it would be a blessing to everyone who served and worshiped God.He also prayed for every problem troubling the world to be over before the end of the month.He thanked God for what the government had been doing to tackle the spread of the virus to its barest minimum through the lockdown initiative.“We thank God for what the government has been doing. For some people, the lockdown will be over sooner than later. If you learn to worship God, you will see the lockdown becoming an asset rather than a problem,” he said.In the thanksgiving sermon entitled, “Flying Over Mountains,” Adeboye enjoined everyone to wait on the Lord.“For you to fly over your mountain, you have to wait on the Lord; read Issiah 40: 28-31, John 19: 28 and Psalm 132: 7-8.“By waiting on the Lord, you have to invite and offer Him water, give Him food which is worship and treat Him with honour by offering Him praises till He is satisfied.“By waiting on Him, you can fly over the mountains of failure, poverty, barrenness and physical lockdown,” he said.