A total of 154 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos and Oyo states.





While 90 patients were discharged in Lagos, 64 recoveries were recorded in Oyo.





The Lagos ministry of health announced the recoveries via its Twitter handle on Friday evening.





“90 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 30 females & 60 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” the tweet read.

A total of 1,137 patients have now been discharged in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state government announced the discharge of 64 COVID-19 patients after they received their second negative test results.





Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.





He said with the latest development, the total number of discharged persons in the state is now 176.





“64 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 176,” Makinde said.





“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 434.





“Community-based testing for COVID-19 has commenced in ten Local Government Areas across the state; Oluyole, Lagelu, Ibadan South East, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oyo East, Itesiwaju, Ogbomoso South, Ibarapa North and Saki East.”





Makinde urged Oyo residents to ensure they contact the state’s emergency operations centre or visit a community-based testing centre close to them if they develop any COVID-19 symptom.





According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of June 11, 2020, Nigeria had recorded 14,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).











Out of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, there are 9,673 active cases, while 4,494 persons have been discharged and 387 deaths have occurred.