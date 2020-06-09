





A statement released by Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, stated that his performance was virtual in line with the COVID-19 regulations.According to Gboyega, the rebuttal became necessary following social media reports which stated that the popular musician was physically present and COVID-19 regulations were breached.He said: “Contrary to reports in some quarters of the social media that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall was invited to perform at the recent coronation ceremony of Alaiyeluwa Oba Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, K1 was not physically present at the occasion.“His performance was virtual in line with the new order.“It is also important to state that the traditional rites and presentation of the Staff of Office and other instruments of appointment, were held under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols on social distancing.For the record, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, 7th of June 2020, officially presented the Staff of Office and other instruments of appointment to Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal.He became the 15th Oniru of Iruland after 85 years the kingship left his Abisogun clan.The throne became vacant last year after the 14th Oniru, Oba Idowu Oniru, joined his ancestors.