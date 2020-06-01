





This is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the LGA.Kabba/Bunu is in Kogi West Senatorial District of the state.The governor said though the state government had a reservation for the NCDC’s announcement of COVID-19 cases in the state, it was locking down the area as a proactive step.He called on security operatives in the state to ensure that the lockdown was effectively enforced.He promised adequate palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the affected area.“I do not enjoy lockdown as I know the economic, social, and even health implications of such a decision. But we have to take a proactive step and provide effective leadership in ensuring that our people are safe,” he added.He, however, described as “suspicious” the declaration of two positive cases in the state.“NCDC did not carry health officials in the state along in its investigation prior to the so-called confirmation,” Bello complained.It was gathered that the NCDC had last week announced two index cases of COVID-19 in Kogi since the pandemic was first reported in February.When the index cases were first announced, the Kogi State Government disassociated itself from the NCDC results.