A 36-year-old Medical Doctor working with the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State, Dr Naseer Adam, is dead after suffering from COVID-19 related symptoms.





The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Jigawa State, Nura Basirka confirmed the death.





He said the deceased was said to have contracted the virus after he managed a patient with an acute respiratory infection about three weeks ago.





” The patient returned to the hospital again due to worsening breathlessness and after isolation, the patient tested positive for COVID-19.





“Four days ago, the doctor started having running nose and dry cough.





”He was later admitted in the Hospital for acute respiratory disease which was later confirmed as COVID-19.





Late Mr Adam born in Jos, Plateau State, in 1984, attended Primary and Secondary School in Jos. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2012. He did housemanship in the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kudu.





Meanwhile, Jigawa State has also discharged another 22 COVID-19 patients after testing negative.





This brings the total number of COVID-19 discharged patients to 181 out of 270 confirmed cases in the state.





