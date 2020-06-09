The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has admitted that the country might just be starting to experience COVID-19.
NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this while speaking at the House of Representatives on Monday, when members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) appeared before a joint committee of the House.
“We are still in the middle of a very, very bad outbreak. In fact, it is most likely that we are at the beginning of a very bad outbreak. This is the honest truth.
“And as we dig into the details of what we have done, I really crave your indulgence to please, bear in mind that we do this work together, because we really have a collective responsibility to our people,” the NCDC boss said.
Ihekweazu also denied claims that the NCDC had spent millions on text messages to sensitise Nigerians.
A total of 12,801 confirmed cases have been recorded in the country so far.
