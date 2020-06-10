



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has mocked Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, over the confirmation that he is COVID-19 positive.





Ikpeazu on Tuesday confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus.





His confirmation came days after some of his aides tested positive.





Reacting, Omokri took to his Twitter page on Wednesday prayed that the Governor recovers both in his body and senses after he alleged that Abia State cannot have COVID-19.

The former Presidential Spokesman wrote: “It is almost poetic, that Ikpeazu, who said Abia State cannot get COVID19 because it is the only state named in the Scripture, now himself has coronavirus.





“Religiosity is a poor substitute for faith. I pray he recovers, both in his body and in his senses!





“If Israel that is mentioned in almost all the 66 books of the Bible could get coronavirus, why would Governor Ikpeazu think that Abia, that is questionably mentioned once, would not get it?





“May God deliver Ikpeazu from COVID-19 and COVIDIOT19!”





