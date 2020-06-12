Following the resumption of LaLiga in Spain and other leagues across Europe amid partial lockdown in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed for the re-opening of all viewing centres in the state.





He, however, directed them to observe all protocols enunciated by health workers.





He made this known when the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association, Kano State, paid him a courtesy call in his office, Friday, urging for ease of the lockdown order for the centres.





He equally donated 40,000 face masks for the distribution in their viewing centres, so as to strengthen observance of the laid down protocols.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state, that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” he said.





Reminding that, as they gather youths in their viewing centres, they must make sure that they use that as a platform to create awareness among youths on ways to help tame the pandemic.





The state chairman of the association, Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan, commended Governor Ganduje’s efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring that, “Your Excellency on behalf of all our members, we are appreciative of your unrelenting efforts to human development, especially youth, in the state.”





“We are grateful for the face masks His Excellency gave us. And we promise to abide by all the protocols, Sir. Our members are always supportive of your policies. And we are in a good working relationship with the state Ministry of Information and the state Censorship Board,” he said.









