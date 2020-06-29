





Boss Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known on Monday after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest updates.The Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, also tweeted:“Today is the last day of Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses.”You would recall that President Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states which then were the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic.The first phase of the lockdown that was extended by two weeks elapsed midnight on June 1 and the second phase was implemented over four weeks spanning from June 2nd – 29th.In the second phase, government had relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places, while the Federal government retained nationwide curfew but reduced the time from 10pm to 4am, to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of the transmissions of the virus which is now on community transmission level.