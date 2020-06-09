The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said schools may reopen in Nigeria, when the ban on interstate travel has been lifted.





Nwajiuba stated this during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja on Monday.





Schools were shut down nationwide in March, to curtail the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.





The Minister also insisted that the federal government was not willing to take chances with the health of children.





“As soon as those in charge of the blockade lift it because there is no way we can open our schools if teachers can’t come. We are looking at somewhere after the interstate lockdown is lifted.





“Because we will need that kind of openness for the children to move,” Nwajiuba said.





Nigeria currently has 12,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Monday.





