



The Federal Government has ruled out imposing another lockdown, despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.





Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha, stated this on Thursday, during the daily media briefing.





Mustapha was asked if the government was looking to shut down the country again, in a bid to flatten the curve of the pandemic.





“To go back to a total lockdown must be taken in the context of what we desire to achieve after we’ve lockdown for about five weeks and seen how we fared.

“So the issue of review might not have that in contemplation because you can’t move forward and begin to move backward again,” he replied.





As at today, a total of 13,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





4,351 patients have been discharged and 382 deaths recorded.





