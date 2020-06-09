



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the number of coronavirus cases in Abuja has risen to 916 across six area councils.





The FCTA made the announcement in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.





According to the Administration, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has recorded 774 COVID-19 cases, the highest in Abuja, followed by Bwari (50) and Kuje (31).





Others are Gwagwalada (23), Abaji (22) and Kwali (16).









Meanwhile, Nigeria now has a total of 12,801 confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday 9th June, according to the NCDC.





