The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the number of coronavirus cases in Abuja has risen to 916 across six area councils.
The FCTA made the announcement in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to the Administration, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has recorded 774 COVID-19 cases, the highest in Abuja, followed by Bwari (50) and Kuje (31).
Others are Gwagwalada (23), Abaji (22) and Kwali (16).
“Abuja Municipal: 774.
“Abaji: 22.
“Bwari: 50.
“Gwagwalada: 23.
“Kwali: 16.
“Kuje: 31.
“TOTAL: 916.
“- FCT State Epidemiologist, Dr. Doris John.”
Meanwhile, Nigeria now has a total of 12,801 confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday 9th June, according to the NCDC.
