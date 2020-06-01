



Africa has recorded over 4,000 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19 (coronavirus).





According to the latest number released by the World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, there are 4,149 deaths recorded on the continent.





Africa has also recorded over 144,700 COVID-19 cases and 61,100 recoveries in 54 countries.





As of Monday morning, Nigeria has recorded 287 reported deaths, fourth-highest on the continent.





South Africa is now ahead of Algeria with 683 deaths, while the North African nation has 653 deaths.





Egypt has 913 reported deaths, the highest on the continent.





Other countries are Sudan (262 deaths), Morocco (205 deaths), Cameroon (191 deaths), Somalia (78 deaths), Mali (77 deaths), DR Congo (71 deaths), Chad (65 deaths), Niger (64 deaths), and Kenya (64 deaths).









