Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) death toll has risen in the State.
Governor Obaseki made this known on Monday while revealing that 50 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from isolation centres in the State.
He said a total of 197 persons have so far recovered from the disease, stressing that the elderly made up a large number of the fatalities.
“We have discharged 50 COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres in the state. A total of 197 people have recovered so far.
“However, the death toll has risen to 31, with the elderly making up a large number of the fatalities. Please, keep safe and protect the elderly,” Obaseki stated.
