President Muhammadu Buhari will take decision on reopening schools, businesses and places of worship, according to the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha.





The federal government is looking at opening up more sectors of the economy, as the second phase of the eased lockdown ended on Monday, June 1.





Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Sunday confirmed that they have submitted its report to Buhari.





He also said the PTF has made recommendations on businesses, reopening places of worship and schools across the country.

“But you know that Mr President is the only one that can take decisions in respect of that.





“In the framework, the states are sub-nationals; they have their own responsibilities too. So, it is in the exercise of those responsibilities that they met with religious bodies and agreed on the protocols and guidelines on how to open up.





“But in the framework of the national response, we are taking that into consideration,” Mustapha said.





Nigeria has already crossed the 10,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases.





