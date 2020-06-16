



The Federal Government has warned Nigerians that the inter-state ban was still in place.





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SSG, urged security operatives to ensure the enforcement of the ban.





Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential TaskForce on COVID-19 spoke during Monday’s briefing in Abuja.





According to the PTF Chairman: “We also appeal to the security agents to enforce the ban on interstate travel very strictly.”





The Federal Government had placed a ban on inter-state movement, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country.





The ban is likely to be lifted on June 21, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad had disclosed.





