





This means that with the new normal, many people require a lot of new infrastructure to be efficient working from work.For many, this also means it is time to update their laptops. All you need is an efficient hardware with a battery life that can help you survive even in a power cut situation.There is a newly launched topnotch HP laptop in the market. It is known as HP 14s (2020). It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM.The HP 14s laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS display and has 1TB SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options.It also comes with a built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem that enables 4G connectivity.Other options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b, and two USB Type-A ports.There is a 41Wh lithium-ion battery that lasts for multiple hours.If you are comfortable with macOS but don’t want to spend much on a newer MacBook, you can go with a previous-generation Apple MacBook Air.It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display and is powered by a 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 6000.The MacBook Air also has 128GB of onboard storage and packs a battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.The hardware won’t be top-notch as it’s an older MacBook Air model, though you shouldn’t face problems from this, thanks to Apple’s software optimisation.For those who are looking for a cheaper option, the Asus VivoBook 14 is a good option.The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display and is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD.It also comes with a backlit keyboard and includes stereo speakers.Further, the Asus model provides connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB Type-C port.There is also a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support. The notebook weighs 1.5 kilograms.Windows users can pick the MSI Modern 14 that has a 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS display and up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD storage.The notebook comes with a backlit keyboard and packs a 50Wh battery that is rated for 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.Also, it has an aluminium chassis that looks good.The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS display and comes with an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD storage.The notebook also has stereo speakers and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.Further, you’ll get most of the important connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port with DC in, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging support, and an HDMI port.The laptop also packs a 48Wh battery that is touted to deliver up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge.Acer has provided a fast charging technology that is claimed to take 30 minutes to provide four hours of battery life.The laptop weighs 1.2 kilograms, which is fair enough for the given hardware.