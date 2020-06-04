





2face also warned Nigerians against following those pastors, who, according to him, had failed to help them in this trying time.He noted that instead of helping their members in this trying time when Coronavirus has crippled businesses, some of the pastors were looking for ways to collect from them.“Fvck all pastors and Imams and all so called men of God! Good is good and bad is bad.Preach truth. Don’t be embarrassing God everywhere. #ONELOVERELIGION,” 2face tweeted.Continuing in Pidgin English, the singer said, “Una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything to help.“Instead them been dey try to still find way to collect from una lean change.”In the same vein, the African Queen crooner also condemned the federal government over its decision to slash the budget for the health and education sectors.The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, June 4, 2020, where he expressed shock at the government’s decision to still go-ahead to fund the renovation of its National Assembly complex at the detriment of the health and education sectors.“If this Naija Budget is The real figures then I must say I’m ashamed ‘Extra’ of my government beyond how I have been ashamed before,” he tweeted.“How can u slash Health and Education and Agriculture spending. Wetin renovation wan do. Smh. I weak. Can’t even shout cos my voice dey fail me.”