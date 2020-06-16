





According to a statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday, the Oscars is now set to hold on April 25, 2021, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.This is not the first time the Oscar Awards has been forced to adjust their yearly ceremony because of a massive event, but it might be the first time so many changes have been taken into account.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement: “For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year,“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,“This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark a historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”The format of the Oscar ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, telecast on ABC, has not been determined.“We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year’s show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.