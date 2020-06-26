





He added that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and would immediately observe 14-day isolation according to the protocols of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.“Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00 am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45 pm today, Friday, 26, June 2020,” he announced via Twitter.Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said no fewer than 18 Nigerians stranded in Europe departed Paris on Friday morning.It said the evacuees are headed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and would be subjected to the necessary repatriation protocols.“About 18 Stranded Nigerians in some European countries just departed Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, 8 am, to the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Lagos in a repatriation exercise coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France monitored by NiDCOM,” it tweeted.