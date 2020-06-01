









Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered all the parties to maintain their status quo until June 17, when a preliminary objection that is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to interfere in the matter, would be heard.The APC National Chairman had in an ex-parte motion he filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr. West Idahosa, prayed the court to stop his arrest and prosecution on account of the white paper that was issued against him by a panel of inquiry the Edo state government constituted to probe him.The Justice J. Oyomire led panel had in its report, indicted him of corruption and recommended his arrest and prosecution.Meanwhile, before the ex-parte motion could be heard on Monday, the Edo Government, through its lawyer, Mr. Alex Ejeiseme, SAN, rushed to the court with a preliminary objection to challenge the grant of reliefs sought by the embattled APC National Chairman who was a former governor of the state.Both governor Obaseki and the state government queried jurisdiction of the court to entertain Oshiomhole’s ex-parte application.Aside the Edo state government, other respondents in the matter are the Attorney- General and Commissioner of Justice of Edo State, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service.When the came up and after Justice Mohammed had listened to the parties, he ordered the Respondents to stay action in respect of the case pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction.The Judge held: ”An interim order is hereby made restraining the prosecution of the applicant pursuant to the report submitted to the 1st to3rd respondents or any white paper, pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction raised in the 1st to 4th respondents notice preliminary objection”.The court also directed Oshiomhole’s counsel to serve all the Respondents his processes within 48 hours.