



The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has declared that the novel coronavirus will hit President Donald Trump of the United States of America.





In a statement on Tuesday, where he released some prophesies, the cleric also said more Nigerian Governors and Ministers will be infected by COVID-19 even with the use of face masks.





Ayodele had while reacting to the death of Lagos Senator, Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, aka Pepperito, who may have died of complications linked to COVID-19, said more prominent politicians will die in Nigeria.





Osinowo passed away on Monday at 64 after a brief illness.





He said, “Some governors are still going to be infected, with the nose mask too, we are not safe, only God can save us from it. The government can’t see, this is just the tip of the iceberg.





“Governments don’t understand, it will hit Donald Trump, it will hit sitting presidents. It is in the midst of the ministers, it is in the national executive council already, Prayer needs to be done to overcome this.





“We need dedicated and continuous prayers for three days, even white house isn’t safe, the Britain house too, most of the African country are positive already.”





Recall that Ayodele had earlier said that coronavirus will hit strategic places in the world which includes statehouses and presidential villa.





He said that the virus was not over yet in China, insisting that the deadly disease will kill eminent people in the world.





He added that a vaccine will be discovered, but that it will take time.





