Access Bank has announced the death of its staff.





The employee, whose name was withheld, died from coronavirus on Wednesday.





The company, in a statement sent to NigerianEye, disclosed that the staff worked at its Onne Branch, Rivers State.





“Our thoughts and prayers are with our deceased colleague’s family at this time as we pray for his eternal rest”, Access Bank said.





It noted that in line with the COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan, the branch has been shut down for immediate disinfection and will only be reopened once it is safe enough.





“Colleagues and customers who had been in contact with the late employee have also been advised to self-isolate following guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” it said.





Noting that the safety remains paramount, Access Bank confirmed that it had deployed robust health and safety measures at all branches.





These include frequent disinfection of buildings and locations, mandatory of face masks by customers and staff, check of temperature before admittance into premises.





Others are compulsory use of hand sanitizers before entry into banking halls and ATM areas, constant disinfection of teller counters, customer service tables, and observance of social distancing at all times.





Access Bank assured the public that it was resolute in its commitment to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and to do whatever it takes to protect customers, employees and communities.





