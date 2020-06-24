





The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, made this known in a press statement on Wednesday.Recall it was earlier reported that Oyo had claimed that over N2.7 billion had been spent on the fight against COVID-19 in the state.While giving the breakdown, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinola Ojo, said a total of N900.5 million was spent on procurement of the COVID-19 palliatives and seedlings; N370.6 million was spent on the upgrade of the Infectious Diseases Centre at Olodo; N453.7 million on securing borders, security trucks and personnel; N118 million as support to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for COVID-19 tests.But the hospital said it only got donations from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, some corporate bodies, well-meaning Nigerians, alumni associations, staff and students.The statement read in part, “The attention of the management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan has been drawn to the content of a press release from the Oyo State Government that the sum of N118 million was given to the hospital to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.“We contacted some officials of Oyo State for clarification on this, but it seems there is a misunderstanding in the difference between the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital Ibadan. It, therefore, behoves the Management of the UCH to put the record straight.