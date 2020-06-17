





The suspended chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole on one hand has declared that he’s still the substantive chairman until the apex court finally gives a verdict on his matter.On the other hand, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who is said to be allegedly ill was announced late Tuesday evening by the Publicity Secretary, of APC Issa Onilu as the acting National chairman of the party.Few hours after his announcement, Jonathan Giadom armed with a court injunction declared himself acting National chairman.Just as Nigerians were still brooding over the next line of action from the ailing APC, Shaibu Lawal declared that he’s the authentic acting chairman.Just a few hours ago the Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC has reversed the cancellation of the Edo state Gubernatorial screening exercise cancelled by acting APC national chairman, Victor Giadom.The ruling party is currently embroiled in a serious crisis as it is now has four national chairmen, Giadom, OshiomholeLawal and Ajimobi.Deputy Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hillary Eta, who addressed the media in the absence of the ailing Ajimobi, announced the reversal of the cancellation of the screening.The Ajimobi-led APC faction has subsequently appointed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the Chairman of its Edo State Governorship Primary election.The APC National Working Committee said Victor Giadom, who earlier took over as Acting National Chairman of the party, is not a member of the National Working Committee of the party having resigned his position to contest as Rivers Deputy Governor in 2019.It’s confusion galore in APC barely 24hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, 14 lawmakers and 18 local government chairmen dumped APC for yet to be disclosed party.