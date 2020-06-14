





Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 7,035 in Lagos State.This is after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 195 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.Data from the NCDC showed that Lagos currently has 5,815 active cases of COVID-19.While 82 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications, 82 are dead.While making its announcement on Saturday, the NCDC said, “On the 13th of June 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and eight deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 15682 cases have been confirmed, 5,101 cases have been discharged and 407 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 501 new cases are reported from 24 states-Lagos (195), FCT (50), Kano (42), Kaduna(27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo(21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra(11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3) Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1), Ondo (1).”Lagos currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.