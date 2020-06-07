





The Federal Government had in March shut all religious centres in the country as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.However, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday announced the lifting of the restriction.Our correspondent, who visited some of the churches in Abuja on Sunday, observed that worshippers wore their face masks and observed social distancing during service.They also washed their hands before entry into church premises while temperature checks were done before they access worship halls.