





The Federal Government has said the duration for each church service must not be more than an hour.The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this on Tuesday during a briefing in Abuja.Aliyu while rolling out guidelines for the reopening of worship centres said, “Churches to open from 5am and close by 8pm“For churches, each service should be for a maximum of an hour with an interval of thirty minutes in between services to allow time for disinfection.”Similarly, the national coordinator said Friday prayers in mosques should also not exceed one hour.“Mosques may open 15 minutes before and ten minutes after prayers. The total time for Friday prayers should not exceed an hour.“Islamiya schools, Sunday schools, night vigils, and children classes are to remain suspended.“Worshippers should be encouraged to sign up for preferred worship and make the option of virtual service an option.“There should be no gathering either or after worship and business outlets within the premises should remain closed,” he explained.