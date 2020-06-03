



The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has frowned against the comments from some church leaders like T.B. Joshua and Sam Adeyemi, over their position against the re-opening of churches.





Recall that the Nigerian government had on Monday lifted the ban it placed on religious gatherings.





Despite the directive by the government, T.B Joshua who is the founder of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) said he will open his church when he “hears from God” to do so.





Reacting, Primate Ayodele said it was impossible for God to request that his house be closed down due to a virus that is powerless in God’s presence.

He stated that he is highly disappointed in those that call themselves men of God, explaining that if truly they have the calling of God, they wouldn’t have advised and agreed with the Lagos state government on the continued restriction on religious organizations.





In a statement he signed and issued, the clergyman said Adeyemi who is the founder of Daystar Church, is a career pastor, hence his stance against the reopening of churches.





Ayodele insisted that the clergymen have shown time without numbers that they have been blindfolded spiritually.





He said: ‘’I’m disappointed in pastors like TB Joshua, Sam Adeyemi and others who say they are waiting on God to tell them when to open churches, It’s a lie, God can’t say you should shut the church down, even if you claimed to have seen a vision, you need to ask for preventive measures. TB Joshua said he has seen it before that churches were asked to be closed. God can never ask anyone to stop his work but pastors are using COVID-19 to lie.





“Everyone is waiting for God’s guidance truly but some of them are lying about it. God will definitely punish pastors using his name to lie during this period.





“Pastors didn’t advise government well. Lots of people are dying due to spiritual sickness, a disease higher than COVID-19. I don’t blame Anglican churches, CAN Chairman in Lagos, and CAN President, because they are blind spiritually. I don’t blame Governor Sanwo-Olu for saying churches in Lagos won’t open, it is due to the advice of pastors.





“TB Joshua’s words look strange. I’m not sure he was the one that said it but if truly he is the one, he has berated his spiritual prowess. You claim you can heal and do all sorts, why not open church and let us pray.





“It wasn’t God that said churches should be closed, so many pastors don’t know what they are doing.





“Sam Adeyemi isn’t a prophet. I don’t have issues with that, but if TB Joshua can say this, it seriously berates him. Though he is my friend but his statement is getting me worried. Is anything wrong with the man of God?





“These pastors are not speaking the heart of God. Do you know how many people that have died spiritually because churches have closed down? TB Joshua should go back to God and inquire. God will tell him something else. He is someone I respect and love among the Christian leaders. I believe he wasn’t the one that said it.





“This is a critical time in the country. We need prayers. It’s not ideal that we close down churches at this time.”





