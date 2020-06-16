Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke’s fiancée, Chioma Rowland also known as ‘Chefchi’ has reacted to claims that her relationship was going through crisis.





There have been reports on social media that the duo aren’t together anymore due to domestic abuse, adding that the singer also sustained a leg injury in a recent clash between both lovers.





However, reacting to the claims, Chioma took to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening to address the issue, stating that David has never in his entire life lifted a finger on her.





She also described those peddling the false information as rumour-mongers who do not wait to get their facts right before dishing out fake news to the public.

Chioma also stated that the issue of domestic violence and abuse shouldn’t be taken lightly, adding that it was the only reason the issue is been addressed.





She said, “I know you guys always love to spread all kinds of rumours and fake stories for your entertainment purposes.





“I have also known from the first day what to expect from blogs and the media especially with myself and family being in the public figures.





“However, I have never for once come out to respond to any blogger or react to any rumour from fake news peddlers before as it has never been my nature to get involved in online battles or even pay too much attention to social media.





“But I must say I have found quite disturbing the stories of domestic abuse between myself and David and for once feel a need to speak up.





“Domestic violence and abuse is no joke and equally not an issue to ever take lightly.





“I would like to state that never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home.





“He has never in his life lifted a finger to touch me and I have never so much as even pushed him.





“I believe with everything we peddle as human beings whether offline or online, we should have a bit of fear of God more so when speaking on things we know absolutely nothing of.





“I can’t say for sure that I know where such stories must have been generated from but I want to let everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen.





“Also, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly and if such persists then we will be left with no other choice but to jointly take up action against the perpetrators of these unbelievable rumors.





“I would also want to let the beautiful young ones out there know that they should never ever allow any man to lay his hands on them while they keep quite.





“I advise that if you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP!





“Also, with all that is going on in the world right now, we cannot just sit around and conceal or encourage women to condone such acts.”





