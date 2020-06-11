 Chimamanda Adichie’s father dies at 88 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father of renowned author, Chimamanda is dead.

He was 88.

A family source  noted that the scholarly academic died on Wednesday night .

He was admitted at the Chira Memorial Hospital in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the State.


The Emeritus Professor of Statistics and Mathematics at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) hailed from Abba, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

The first Nigerian Professor of Statistics celebrated his 88th birthday on March 1.

Adichie was a member of International Statistical Institute (ISI) since 1978 and member, Governing Council of (ISI) 1985-1987.

The member of Education Committee (ISI) 1987 became a Professor of Statistics in 1976.


