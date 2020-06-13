Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action regarding a rape allegation, the Chelsea winger said on Saturday.
Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 and released on bail.
But the England international has now said the police will not be pursuing the matter.
“At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me,” Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.
“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.
“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.”
The 19-year-old added: “I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period.”
Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March and has been taking part in Chelsea’s preparations for the Premier League resumption next week.
