The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has reacted to the circulation of pictures and videos of new N2,000 and N5,000 banknotes in the country.





There were rumors over the weekend that some persons were in possession of such banknotes





However, the apex bank on its official Twitter page, said such videos and pictures of N2000 banknotes was fake and false.





The post read: “Videos and pictures of purported circulation of N2,000:00 and N5,000:00 banknotes are false and fake.”

CBN directed the public to report anyone found in possession of such banknotes to law enforcement agencies.





“Members of the public are advised to disregard such falsehood and to report anyone found in possession of such banknotes to the law enforcement agencies,” it added.





