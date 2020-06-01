



The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced new directives to banks in regards to ATM, POS and web customer refunds.





The apex bank in a statement on its verified Twitter page instructed that all banks, starting June 8, 2020, must resolve all backlog of ATM, POS and web customer transactions within two weeks.





“All banks are directed to resolve backlog of all ATM, POS and Web customer refunds within two weeks starting June 8, 2020,” it stated.





