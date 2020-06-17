





The Catholic body accused the state government of complacency in ending the crisis and addressing the plights of the people affected.Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, Chairman of the forum, Rev Fr. Ephraim Sani, said the priests were saddened by the continued crisis in the state that has caused the death of many including a priest and the wanton destruction of property.The Church noted that the administration of Darius Ishaku has not done enough to address the killings in the state, noting that human life in Taraba has become so cheap that it takes no second thought before life is wasted.“It is unfortunate that even the rules of engagement in wars are no longer observed. Consequently, innocent children and defenceless women are today targets of murderous acts.“The Taraba State government under Darius Ishaku, with the support of the Federal government should invest more time and resources in the security of the State.“As the chief security officer of the state, we appeal to his good conscience and his paternal responsibility to constantly visit and ensure that adequate security personnel is deployed in the affected areas.“In truth, we believe that not much has been done and there is a feeling of abandonment of the common people by the government.“We must ask ourselves very pertinent questions. Is Taraba State government comfortable with the incessant and continuous crises in the State?“Are we comfortable with the image of IDPs moving or running helter-skelter within the State during these clashes.“Does it not disturb us that human lives are destroyed and trampled upon?” the Church queried.The church called on the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state to play an active role in uniting the people.According to them, CAN must not be seen to be active only during elections, noting that people were yearning to hear from CAN leadership in the state over the senseless killings.While reiterating their commitment to pray for the security of the State and the country, the Church called on the warring factions to sheath their swords and respect the sanctity of human life.When contacted, Special Adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu, said the government has noted the appeal of the Catholic Church.“The appeal is for all those concerned to look into the crisis and the general security of the state and I want to call on stakeholders concerned to heed to the appeal,” Dan-Abu said.