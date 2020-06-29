 VIDEO: Burna Boy wins 2020 BET Best International Act Award | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Burna Boy wins 2020 BET Best International Act Award

Monday, June 29, 2020 0
A+ A-

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET best international act award.

The ‘African Giant’ won it for the second time in two years.

In 2019, He floored Teni Makanaki and Mr. Eazi to win the coveted category in the award, but this time it was Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France).

Hosted by former Real co-host Amanda Seales, the ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top