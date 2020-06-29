





The ‘African Giant’ won it for the second time in two years.In 2019, He floored Teni Makanaki and Mr. Eazi to win the coveted category in the award, but this time it was Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France).Hosted by former Real co-host Amanda Seales, the ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday