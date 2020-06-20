The management of Bayero University Kano on Saturday announced the death of its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Haruna Wakili.
Registrar of the university, Hajiya Fatima Binta Muhammad said the erudite scholar died at the National Hospital in Kano on Saturday morning.
Waikili, a Professor of History, specialised in History of Riots, Revolts, Conflicts, Peace studies, Democracy and Good Governance.
The late Wakili was a former Commissioner of Education in Jigawa and one time a former Director, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.