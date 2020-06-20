 BUK Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Wakili is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Saturday, June 20, 2020
The management of Bayero University Kano on Saturday announced the death of its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Haruna Wakili.

Registrar of the university, Hajiya Fatima Binta Muhammad said the erudite scholar died at the National Hospital in Kano on Saturday morning.

Waikili, a Professor of History, specialised in History of Riots, Revolts, Conflicts, Peace studies, Democracy and Good Governance.


The late Wakili was a former Commissioner of Education in Jigawa and one time a former Director, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training.


