Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, was in the circle of late Head of State, Sani Abacha.





Soyinka made these claims in an interview with Plus TV Africa.





Gambari was announced as replacement for the late Abba Kyari, who died due to complications of COVID-19, last month.





However, according to Soyinka, he is “part of the structure” and will not “make any difference here”.





“Gambari was an Abacha man which means that he has the Abacha status quo mentality. Let’s put it that way. Gambari is not going to make any difference here, he is just going to make sure that he’s looking after his portfolio over there. So why are we looking in that direction for salvation in this country?





“I didn’t want to join in that debate because I want him to enjoy his stay. But I know Gambari very, very well,” Soyinka said.





After his appointment, Gambari pledged his allegiance to Buhari, making a vow of loyalty to serve the President to the best of his ability.





