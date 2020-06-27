





The Presidency, therefore, called on analysts to stop peddling falsehood.Shehu said this in a statement while reacting to the reports that have followed the dissolution of the National Working Committee by the President.He wrote, “To put the records straight: In the formation of this great party and giving it leadership, President Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who are reckoned as the founding fathers of the APC are both inspired by democratic norms, national interest and not at all by partisan motivations. These are the qualities that have made them move past cynical distractions.“They are in touch with one another. Their relationship remains as strong as ever and between the two of them, only they know how they manage their enviable relationship.”The President’s spokesman said the very essence of the requests put to the National Executive Committee meeting of the APC by Buhari, which were unanimously approved, aims to pull back the party.Shehu said opposition parties had used all their intellectuals and their supporters in the media to break this relationship and have failed.“The leaders of the party, who have received two successive massive mandates to govern the country and a majority of the states should be judged by how this exercise turns out in achieving these objectives, not cursed at the mere commencement of the process,” the statement read.