



President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced another dead nominee on the board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, the president said Daniel James Kolo, the nominee from Kwara state, died on May 19.





Buhari named James Gia Kolo as his replacement.





“In compliance with provision of section 154 subsection 1 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I have the pleasure to present for confirmation by the senate Mr James Gia Kolo as a member representing Kwara state in the Federal Character Commission (FCC) replacing the nominee earlier sent for the state Mr Daniel James Kolo who died on 19th May, 2020,” he said.

“The curriculum vitae of the nominee is hereby attached.”





The development is coming about three weeks after the president replaced Tobias Okwuru, a former house of representatives member, who was meant to serve on the FCC board. He died in February.





The deceased was from Ebonyi state. The news of his nomination sparked a debate.





The president has appointed a number of dead people in the past.





In another letter, the president asked the senate to confirm Tella Adeniran as resident electoral commission (REC) from Osun state.





“Pursuant to subsection 3 of part 1 of the third schedule of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Dr. Tella Adeniran as resident electoral commission from Osun state in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” Buhari said.





“The curriculum vitae is attached herewith.”









