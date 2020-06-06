President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Umar Danbatta as executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).





Uwa Suleiman, spokesman to Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, broke the news in a statement on Friday.





He said the reappointment was based on the recommendation of Pantami and in line with the Nigerian communications act of 2003.





Suleiman said Pantami urged the reappointed executive vice chairman to improve on the commission’s performance and also ensure compliance with federal government directives.

“In an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission,” the statement read.





“Professor Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.





“While wishing Professor Danbatta the best, the Honourable Minister directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the Ministry.





“Furthermore, the Honourable Minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.”







In August 2015, Buhari appointed Danbatta to replace Eugene Juwah as executive vice chairman of the NCC.





The office is for a five-year term.





NCC was in the news recently over the alleged eviction of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from one of its offices in Abuja “on the orders of Pantami”.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the commission, made the allegation which Pantami and the NCC denied.





