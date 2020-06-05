





The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Monday announced the relaxation of the restriction with effect from Tuesday, asking state governments to design guidelines for reopening of worship centres.The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Thursday met with religious leaders where they adopted the guidelines issued by the PTF.The guidelines include that worship centres shall make provision for washing of hands, use alcohol-based sanitisers, use of face masks and ensuring physical distancing among other precautionary measures.On Friday, when the mosque in the Presidential Villa resumed service, President Muhammadu Buhari led some top government officials and his aides to participate in the first Juma’at after many weeks.Social distancing was observed in the sitting arrangement inside the mosque tucked between the President’s office and the Council Chamber.All worshippers, except the President, also used face masks as recommended by the PTF.One of the President’s media aides, Bashir Ahmad, shared some photographs from the service on Twitter with the inscription, “Photos from Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque, Abuja this afternoon, President Muhammadu Buhari and other worshippers were in attendance.”The presidential aide also wrote, “Alhamdulillah, we observed first Juma’at prayers after many weeks.“All worshippers wore their masks, and social distancing was observed, too, as prescribed by the NCDC.“May Allah SWT bring an end to this pandemic, completely.”