



Former members of the house of representatives who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in the crisis rocking the party.





In a letter addressed to Buhari on Friday, they said the president’s “bold step taken to break the leadership logjam” in APC saved the party from needless crisis.





They also pledged their “unflinching loyalty” to Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state and chairman of APC national caretaker committee, in his bid to reposition the party.





The ruling party was embroiled in a leadership tussle after the court of appeal affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.





However, a national executive council meeting held on Thursday and chaired by Buhari provided some resolutions including the dissolution of the party’s national working committee and the setting up of a caretaker committee.





In a letter signed by Idris Yakubu, secretary of the forum of ex-APC members said the president’s intervention “has provided yet, the much needed lifeline for the NEC to strengthen our party’s internal democratic processes which has resonated well with members across the country.”





“We are particularly fascinated that the APC is currently weaned off from the awkward dangers of conflicting and discordant communications all in the name of the party,” the statement read.





“Finally, we appreciate further, the step taken by the NEC to dissolve the NWC, which is in tandem with our position sent to you in our letter of 22nd June 2020.





“We pray and hope that other positions canvassed by our Forum will be looked into, in order to strengthen the party machinery, restore discipline, constitutionalism and provide a level playing field for all and sundry.”





In a separate letter to Buni, the former lawmakers expressed belief that the governor’s experience will help the party “rebuild confidence and bring stability in the party to face the numerous tasks ahead.”





