President Muhammadu Buhari administration has commenced the process that will lead to the earlier announced recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians.





On Monday, the federal government will inaugurate the various committees in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





The inauguration would be done in Abuja by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.





This was contained in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olua Davidson.

It said the committees would be in charge of “selecting the 1,000 persons per Local Government Area in respect of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government”.





The 36 States and FCT committees would have 20 members each.





These are the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary (the NDE State Coordinator), Three Reps of Traditional Rulers from the three Senatorial Districts (members), One Rep of the State Governor (member), Market Woman Leader (member).





Also to be on the committee are State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) or a Rep (member), State Chairman of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs or a Rep (member), State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers or a Rep (member).





Others are Six Reps from three youth organisations (two each from each of the three Senatorial Districts (one male & one female) – member, One Rep from a recognized Civil Society Organisation (CSO) – (member) and Two Reps from Institutions/Stakeholders representing interests peculiar to that State (members).





The statement added in line with COVID-19 guidelines, the Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and State Coordinators of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) would join the inauguration by virtual means from their different locations.





